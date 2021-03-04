South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo, who is currently starring as the main lead in the popular ongoing historical series ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ got accused of sexual assault and school violence by a former classmate. Ji Soo’s agency released an official statement regarding the allegations of bullying on the actor and stated that they will look into the matter and will try their best to resolve it. Also Read - BTS's J-Hope Releases Full Version of 'Blue Side' on The Anniversary of 2018 Mix-Tape 'Hope World' - Watch

On Tuesday, an anonymous user posted on social media claiming to be Ji Soo’s former classmate and accused him of being a perpetrator of school violence. He also claimed that the actor behaved like a ‘delinquent’ in school and Kim and his other ‘delinquent’ friends committed a series of offenses including violence, blackmailing, using abusive language, and more. The anonymous user further added that the person who was such a bully and scared people in such a vicious manner is now pretending to be kind. Also Read - BTS Singer V's Indians Fans Can't Keep Calm After he Folds His Hands For Namaste At The End of Video, Watch Viral Video

The post went viral on social media, and many others who claimed to be Kim’s former classmates also accused him of sexual assault. Another user called him a ‘womanizer’. Kim’s management agency, Keyeast Entertainment released an official statement for the matter and apologized for causing concern. Also Read - BTS Army, Artists Slam German Radio Host For Racist Comments, Comparing Kpop Group to COVID

Keyeast Entertainment’s official statement read as follows:

“Hello. This is Keyeast.

This is our position on the content in the posts about our actor Ji Soo that is being spread around online communities. We are looking at this incident seriously and will do our utmost to verify the facts.

First, as a very long time has passed since the time that is being addressed, we ask for your understanding about needing time to verify the truth. We will receive reports through email (rpt@keyeast.co.kr) about this matter and collect the information as is without distorting anything. Moreover, if the creator of the posts and the others who came forward will allow it, we would like to directly hear their thoughts.

In addition to confirming the facts, the agency and our actor will do our best to resolve this matter. We apologize for causing concern to many people. However, apart from this issue, we earnestly ask you to avoid creating and posting parts that have not been confirmed from the information that is being spread indiscreetly.

Thank you” (sic)

Kim Ji Soo made his acting debut in 2009 and later became popular for his role in the 2015 high school drama Angry Mom.