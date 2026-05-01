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South Korean Actor Park Dong-bin, known for All About Kimchi, dies at 56

South Korean Actor Park Dong-bin, known for All About Kimchi, dies at 56

Park Dong-bin, a respected figure in South Korean television, has passed away at the age of 56. His work in popular dramas earned him recognition among viewers, and news of his sudden demise has left the industry and fans deeply shocked.

Park Dong-bin (PC: IMDb)

A well-known face in South Korean television, Park Dong-bin, has passed away at the age of 56, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in shock. He was also popularly called the Juice Uncle after a viral drama scene that made him widely known among younger audiences. Reports confirm that he was found unresponsive at a restaurant he was preparing to open in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. The news spread quickly as people who knew his long career in films and dramas struggled to accept the sudden loss. Authorities have begun examining the situation while his family prepares for the final rites.

What happened with Park Dong-bin?

Park Dong-bin was discovered on Wednesday afternoon inside a restaurant located in the Jangan-dong area of Pyeongtaek. An acquaintance who was helping him with the business found him around 4.25 pm and immediately raised an alarm. Police officials later stated that there were no visible signs of foul play at the scene and no suicide note was recovered. The exact cause of death has not been confirmed yet and a full investigation is ongoing to understand what happened in his final moments.

The family has arranged a wake at Anseong Civic Funeral Hall in Gyeonggi Province. The funeral is scheduled for Friday morning at 8.30 am after which his remains will be taken to Yongin Forest of Peace. The final resting place will be Woosung Memorial Park where close family and friends are expected to attend the last rites.

What about his family and personal life?

Park Dong-bin is survived by his wife actress Lee Sang-yi whom he married in February, 2020. The couple met during the filming of the drama Enemies from a Past Life. They welcomed a daughter named Park Ji-yoo in January, 2023 when he was 54 years old. He often spoke lovingly about his daughter and shared emotional moments from his life as a father.

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In a past television appearance he also revealed that his daughter was born with a serious heart condition and had undergone multiple surgeries soon after birth. His family received strong public support during that time.

What challenges did he speak about in life?

In a 2024 program Park openly shared that he had experienced childhood trauma including sexual assault. He said he chose to speak about it to protect his daughter and to highlight the importance of speaking the truth.

The remarkable cinematic journey of Park Dong-bin

Born in 1970 Park Dong-bin began acting in the 1990s and gained attention with the film Shiri in 1998. He went on to appear in many films such as Ginkgo Bed Volcano, High How to Keep My Love, The Huntresses, It Can Be Done, Dancheolbiyeon-su and The Flag of the Taegukgi. His television work included Rustic Period, The Age of Rebellion, Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin, Sungkyunkwan Scandal, All About Kimchi, The Great Wife and Enemies From a Past Life.

He also became an internet sensation after a scene from I Love You I’m Sorry where his shocked reaction to orange juice went viral. The clip earned him the nickname Juice Uncle and kept him popular among online viewers even years later.

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