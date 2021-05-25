South Korea: BTS’ ‘Butter’, which is the hot flavour of the season, has now hit a new milestone, in the very first week of its release. The song that dropped on Friday has now become the fastest music video to cross the whooping 200 million mark on YouTube. The band achieved the new record in its 4 days of its release. The band has also beat the record of ‘Dynamite’ that reportedly achieved similar millions of views in 4.5 days. Also Read - Billboard Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: 'The Weeknd' Wins Big Tonight, Takes Home 10 Awards

With this M, V, Jin, J-Hope, SUGA, JungKook, and Jimin has now occupied 3 spots on the list of Fastest music videos to hit 200 million views. The song ‘Boy With Luv’ occupied the 10th spot clocking the views in 11.8 days. Also Read - BTS Melts The World With Their 'Butter' Performance At The Billboard Music Awards - Watch

Also Read - BTS Sweeps Billboard Music Awards: Wins Top Social Artist For The Fifth Consecutive Year

BTS has a smashing beginning with ‘Dynamite’ record-breaking news. Their song ‘Butter’ officially had the biggest premiere of all time, with 3.89 million viewers watching the song launch live. They also got the record for the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views, a record they achieved in just 13 minutes of the song release. It has also become the fastest music video in YouTube’s history to surpass 20 million views. They garnered 20 million views in just 54 minutes, much faster than the ‘Dynamite’ record of 1 hour and 14 minutes.

The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year. This record comes in a day after the band performed the track live for the first time on the Billboard Music Awards stage. BTS is also expected to kick off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on May 28.