The popular Korean Band, BTS, has gained popularity from all corners of the world, and their BTS ARMY is currently rejoicing as the band is back on social media. Recently, a fan page dropped an edited video in which all the six members can be seen grooving to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's popular number 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' from their latest release film Sooryavanshi. The video is definitely a treat for all the BTS fans in India.

In the video, J-Hope (Jung Hosoek) and Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jin (Kim Seokjin), RM (Kim Namjoon), and Jungkook (Keon Jungkook) are seen dancing hilariously and fans are loving it.

Talking about the original video, it is a throwback video from their Festa performance in 2015. The doctored clip that is going viral on the internet does not though look like it is a doctored one as the song and their performance fits quite well.

Watch Here:

BTS has now become a global ban and thus, K-pop has become a new pop culture phenomenon across the world. The band was discovered in 2010 and had released its first album in 2013.

Meanwhile, BTS members are on a short break currently. During this time, they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.