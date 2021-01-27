South Korean actor Song Yoo-Jung has died at the age of 26. Sublime Artist Agency confirmed on Instagram, “Actress Song Yoo-Jung has left us. Yoo-Jung was a friend who always gave us happiness with a bright smile and an awesome actress who acted with a passion bigger than anyone.” She died on January 23 and her funeral took place in the presence of her family. The reason for her death is unknown.

Who Was Song Yoo-Jung:

Song Yoo-Jung was a South Korean actor, who made her debut in 2013 as a model for cosmetics company Estee Lauder. She then went on to star in the TV drama ‘Golden Rainbow’ and had supporting roles in two more shows in 2014 and 2017. She was last seen in 2019 in the romantic fantasy drama ‘Dear My Name’. She rose to fame with Make a Wish (2014) and gained viewers’ attention. She managed to gain popularity with her K-drama roles and music videos. Her last TV appearance was in KBS’ School 2017. In 2018, Song starred in the boy band iKON’s music video for Goodbye Road. In 2020, she appeared in the music video for Nive’s How Do I as the female lead and features in a bunch of commercials in her short span of a career.

In recent years, young South Korean actors have died. In 2017, K-pop superstar Kim Jong-hyun, famously known as Jonghyun, took his life at the age of 27. In October 2019, singer Sulli, was found dead at her residence at the age of 25. The same year, K-pop artist Goo Hara, formerly a member of the girl band Kara was found dead at the age of 28.