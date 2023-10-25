Home

Entertainment

South Korean Rapper G-Dragon in Legal Trouble Over Drug Abuse Allegations

South Korean Rapper G-Dragon in Legal Trouble Over Drug Abuse Allegations

South Korean rapper, singer and songwriter G-Dragon has been accused of drugs abuse amid similar allegations against Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun.

South Korean Rapper G-Dragon in Legal Trouble Over Drug Abuse Allegations

G-Dragon in Legal Trouble Over Drug Abuse Allegations: South Korean rapper G-Dragon has been accused of drugs abuse amid the recent charges against Parasite-fame Lee Sun Kyun. South Korea’s Incheon Police Agency booked the singer without detention on charges of violating the law on drug management, as reported by Naver News. The BigBang member’s name surfaced during Lee’s drug scandal. YG Entertainment who has been handling the artist for years, issued a brief response with regard to the issue. The official statement read as, “It is difficult to respond officially as he is not currently an artist under our company.”

Trending Now

The cops after arresting Lee Sun Kyun conducted a probe where G-Dragon was identified, as reported by News 1. In the report, the police told, “As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot reveal specific details.” The police officials are investigating eight people in connection to the Lee Sun Kyun case. Previously, Seon Gyun Lee was booked on the charges of marihuana and psychotropic drugs under the Narcotics Control Act, as reported by Hindustan Times. Afterwards, the manager of the Gangnam entertainment establishment was also arrested where Lee Sun Kyun was reportedly known to have frequently visited.

You may like to read

This is a developing story.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.