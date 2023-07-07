Home

South Korean Singer Lee Sang Eun Found Dead in Bathroom Minutes Before Her Performance

South Korean Singer Lee Sang Eun Found Dead: A tragic incident has left the South Korean music and entertainment industry in utter shock. Soprano singer Lee Sang Eun was found dead in washroom ahead of her performance in South Korea. The 46-year-old was about to perform at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir. At present a probe is underway and not enough details have been disclosed regarding the singer’s sudden death. Lee was also a songwriter who made her debut in music industry in 1988 and has since released 15 full-length albums. She also bagged the Rookie Artist Award at the 1988 Golden Disc Awards and Female Musician of the Year at the 2004 and 2006 Korean Music Awards.

LEE SANG EUN WAS SCHEDULED TO PERFORM AT A COMMEMORATION EVENT

The police are investigating Lee’s death case. On Thursday, an event staff called the police around 8:32 pm after finding the singer unconscious, as reported by News 1. The late singer’s body was in the third-floor women’s bathroom of the concert venue, Carmina Burana at the Grand Hall of Gimcheon Culture and Art Center. Lee was scheduled to perform as a part of a commemoration event for the cultural exchange between England and Honam. K-Pop news portal Koreaboo quoted a staff member from the night, who told, “It was time for Lee Sang Eun to come on stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor.” was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, as reported by multiple media outlets. The reports also claim that police have not suspected any foul play related to the death so far.

The late South Korean singer graduated from Seoul National University and went to Mannes School Of Music in New York for her Master’s degree.

May the departed soul rest in peace.

