Chennai: Popular South actor Dhanush bought a lavish new abode at Pose Garden in Chennai in February this year. As per the reports, the actor is likely to spend a whopping Rs 150 crore to build the house of his dreams. Earlier, the actor along with his wife Aishwarya, his in-laws Rajinikanth and wife Lathaa performed bhoomi poojan ceremony. The new home is located in the same posh locality where Rajinikanth has been living for over three decades now. The area is also home to several well-known personalities in Chennai, including the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. Also Read - Jagame Thandhiram Movie Review: Dhanush Fights For Identity in This Boring And Confusing Film

As per Tamil entertainment channel Valai Pechu, the sprawling house is spread over 19,000 sq ft and reportedly will be a four-story building. Dhanush and Aishwarya, who tied the knot in 2004, live in a beautiful Alwarpet house that boasts a wide balcony, exquisite living room, and a terrace garden. Also Read - Karnan: Udhayanidhi Stalin Points Out Factual Error in Dhanush Starrer Based on Kodiyamkulam Riots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is currently basking the success of Jagame Thandhiram and released on Netflix on June 18. The gangster drama film revolves around a Tamil goon who gets recruited to work for a British tycoon. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo. He has Sekhar Kammula’s untitled project in his pipeline and the film will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film will go on the floors in August and will also mark his Telugu debut. The film also stars Sai Pallavi alongside Dhanush. He will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar opposite Dhanush.