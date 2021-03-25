South actor Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan occupied the top spot on the trends on Thursday morning, courtesy to Vignesh’s latest Instagram post. In the post, Vignesh shared a picture of himself and actor Nayanthara where the latter can be seen flaunting her ring. As soon as the photo made it to social media, the fans were curious to know if the couple is engaged. Nayanthara can be seen resting her hand over Shivan’s chest as they both share a mushy moment. Also Read - Man in Florida Proposes to Girlfriend With Engagement Ring Stolen From Another Lover

He captioned the post, “Viralodu uyir kooda korthu” which translates to “The life is also entwined in fingers.” Also Read - Ariana Grande Announces Engagement to Dalton Gomez, Flashes a Gorgeous Pearl-Diamond Ring on Instagram

Meanwhile, Vignesh and Nayanthara have been dating each other since 2015. In 2019, she addressed him as her ‘fiance’ at an event, which triggered reports of them getting engaged and wedding plans. However, the couple refuted the rumours. They met on the set of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which was directed by Vignesh. Soon after that, they fell in love.

In September last year, the couple enjoyed a relaxing vacation in Goa. They were accompanied by their parents, respectively.

On the work front, Nayanthara is busy shooting for Vignesh directorial film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.