Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has headed to the US for a regular health checkup, as per India Today report. Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were spotted at the Chennai International airport on Friday. As per the report, Thalaiva is heading to the US to get his general health check-up done. Some of the photos of the megastar went viral on social media from the Chennai airport.

Reportedly, the couple is expected to spend the next few weeks in the US as he will undergo few tests. Rajinikanth is expected to return to India on July 8.

Check Viral Photos:

Earlier, a source told TOI, “He is likely to head to the US in June, where he will undergo a medical examination. He will be joined by daughter Aishwaryaa, son-in-law, actor Dhanush and their kids. Dhanush is shooting his Hollywood film there.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe. It is helmed by Siruthai Siva and features Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, and Soori in important roles. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the project.