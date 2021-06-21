Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast First Look Out: On the eve of his birthday, Master actor Thalapathy Vijay has teased his fans with the first look of his forthcoming film titled Beast on Twitter. The makers released the poster to mark Vijay’s birthday on Monday. The poster features the actor in a stylish avatar as he holds a rifle in his hands. He is also seen sporting a white vest and jeans. Touted to be an action-thriller, the film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Also Read - When Thalapathy Vijay Helped Thuppakki Producer With Rs 65 Lakh to Complete The Film

Sharing the poster, Vijay simply wrote ‘Beast’, while makers captioned it, “#Thalapathy65 is #BEAST @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja #BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook (sic).” Also Read - Master Smashes IMDb Record; Thalapathy Vijay Beats The White Tiger in Pageviews

As soon as makers launched the first poster, the fans went crazy and many started pouring birthday wishes for Vijay.

One user even alleged that the poster is copied from the Hollywood film, The Wolverine 3D.

The film also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles. The Beast was formally launched earlier this year and the team has already wrapped up the key portions of the film. Vijay has wrapped up the first schedule of Beast in Georgia. He will begin the shooting for the second schedule once lockdown restrictions are eased by the government. The story is said to be unconventional. It is bankrolled by Sun Pictures with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

On the work front, Vijay will be teaming up with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming untitled project. It is produced by Dil Raju and will mark his debut in the Telugu film industry.