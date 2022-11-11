South Star Naga Shaurya is All Set to Tie The Knot With GF Anusha N Shetty – Deets Inside: Reports

South actor Naga Shaurya and his GF Anusha N. Shetty are set to tie the wedding knot on November 20 in Bengaluru. The couple's mesmerising wedding card is making round on social media - Check inside!

Naga Shaurya-Anusha N Shetty Wedding: South star Naga Shaurya is all set to exchange wedding vows with his longtime interior designer girlfriend Anusha N Shetty. The couple will tie the knot on November 20, 2022, in Bengaluru. The ceremony will take place over two days and will appear to be a lavish wedding with a large number of guests from the film industry. The wedding card has been the subject of numerous reports that have gone viral on social media.

NAGA SHAURYA-ANUSHA SHETTY’S VIRAL WEDDING CARD

Who is Naga Shaurya’s GF Anusha N Shetty?

Naga Shaurya’s girlfriend Anusha N Shetty is an architectural designer, who owns the label Anusha Shetty Designs. She has a master’s degree in entrepreneurship and marketing in addition to an interior design certification from the New York School of Interior Design.

Naga Shaurya-Anusha Shetty’s Wedding Details

The couple is eager to tie the knot with everyone’s support and love as wedding planning is well underway. According to an online invitation, the ceremonies will take place at the JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Watch this space for further updates on Naga Shaurya-Anusha Shetty’s wedding!