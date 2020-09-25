SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today, September 25 at 1:04 pm due to coronavirus. The multiple National award-winning singer got admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5. He got recovered as SPB’s son Charan tweeted his father’s health update. However, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health deteriorated in the last 24 hours. SP Charan told the reporters that “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm”. Also Read - Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away at 74 After Battling Coronavirus in Chennai Hospital
The hospital's statement after the demise of the singer read, "In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25. at 13:04 Hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers at their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow".
Fans and celebrities from Bollywood and south are shocked to hear the passing of SPB.
May his soul rest in peace!