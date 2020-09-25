SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today, September 25 at 1:04 pm due to coronavirus. The multiple National award-winning singer got admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5. He got recovered as SPB’s son Charan tweeted his father’s health update. However, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health deteriorated in the last 24 hours. SP Charan told the reporters that “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm”. Also Read - Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away at 74 After Battling Coronavirus in Chennai Hospital

The hospital's statement after the demise of the singer read, "In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25. at 13:04 Hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers at their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow".

Fans and celebrities from Bollywood and south are shocked to hear the passing of SPB.

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 Also Read - Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical, Put on Maximal Life Support: Hospital Releases Official Statement — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/PJ4Wxk8uiA — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 25, 2020

A sad sad day! A great loss to the music industry. #SPBalasubramaniam Garu was an inspiration to many and my all time favourite singer..u wil b missed sir but ur voice wil remain with us forever.. rest in peace sir.. 🙏🙏 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 25, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self…life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family🙏🏻#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020

Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love… My condolences and prayers to the family and fans… 🙏🏻#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 25, 2020

#SPB – Won National Awards for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi Songs.. His last National Award was in 1996 for #MinsaraKanavu “Thanga Thaamari Malare..” song.. His 1st was for #Sankarabharanam in 1979.. Truly a Stupendous Achievement.. #RIPSPB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 25, 2020

#RIPSPB devastated and guttered… I have such fond memories of you… sad sad day for Indian cinema…May his soul Rest In Peace, my thoughts and prayers with the family…🙏🙏🙏 — resul pookutty (@resulp) September 25, 2020



May his soul rest in peace!