Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is currently in ICU and has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He is stable and fine. The playback singer got admitted to the hospital on August 5 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. His health condition deteriorated on the night of August 13 and was put on life support (ventilator and ECMO support). To offer a prayer for the speedy recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Sabarimala Ayyappan temple in Kerala on Friday came forward to perform a special puja for veteran singer. A ‘Usha Puja’ followed by a ‘Gaana-Archana’ (Musical offering) was performed for Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of the temple. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Negative For Coronavirus, SP Charan Says ‘My father is Fine And Stable’

As per the report in Wion News, a musician of the temple’s governing board played the Naadhaswaram, (a wind-based instrument) to the tune of SPB’s national award-winning song Shankara Naadhashareera from the 1979’s film Shakaranbharanam. It has been said that this is the first-ever musical puja performed in Sabarimala Ayyappan temple. Also Read - SP Charan Shares SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Health Update in an Emotional Video: No Major Development

The 74-year-old playback singer was in a critical condition at the MGM hospital. The hospital’s official statement reads, “Health of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical and is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU.” Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Singer Remains Critical And on Life Support, Confirms MGM Healthcare

After testing negative for COVID-19, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan on Monday shared the news in a press statement, stating: “Thanks for Your Continous Support & Prayers for my father .. My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has become Negative … Will keep u posted about the updates.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a renowned singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, and film producer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s fans wish for a very speedy recovery!