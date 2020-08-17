Popular singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted to the hospital for the last 12 days after contracting COVID-19. He has been shifted to the ICU and is critical. He has been put on a ventilator. Now, as per the latest updates in DNA given by his son Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula, he said that there is some mobility and Balasubrahmanyam is able to recognise the doctors and others. Moreover, his breathing is better and comfortable than before. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam on Ventilator, Reveals Son SP Charan

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son revealed, "My dad was shifted from the third floor ICU to an exclusive ICU room on the sixth floor. The shifting took some time, and they had to set him up. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. Dad is moving around a little bit. He showed the thumbs-up sign to the doctors. He is able to recognise the doctors. He is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign. He is on the road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team. This will take a long time. But we are all hopeful."

He added, "The recovery is not going to happen in one or two days or even a week. But surely he is going to heal and recover. He is looking good. He is not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while. But surely he will get to that level soon enough. Let's all keep praying. My family and I are indebted for the love, affection and prayers you are showering on us."

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s wife is also tested positive for COVID-19. Talking about the same, Charan shared, “My mom is getting much better. She could be discharged by Tuesday or Wednesday. I am sure my father will follow her back home as soon as he can.”