Singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, after battling COVID-19 for months. His last rites were performed at his Red Hills farmhouse in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu and his funeral was done with complete police honours. His funeral was completed with a 72-gun salute by the Tamil Nadu police. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Funeral to Take Place at Farmhouse on Saturday, Mortal Remains Will Be Kept For Public

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami announced that the mortal remains of famous playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasurahmanyam, popularly known as SPB or Balu in the cine world and who recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades, will be laid to rest with full police honours to add to his fame and glory as he had found a place in the hearts of the people across India. Also Read - 'Our Cultural World is a Lot Poorer': PM Modi Condoles Demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Tributes Pour In

Tamil Nadu: Last rites of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam being performed at Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallore district. SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jEdERZAzNV — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020



SPB’s son S.P. Charan on Friday afternoon confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. Speaking to the media outside the MGM Healthcare Hospital, he said Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1.04 p.m. and thanked the hospital officials for the treatment and service.

Earlier MGM Healthcare in a statement said: “In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25 at 13.04 hours.” The hospital said, Balasubrahmanyam was on life support measures since August 14 for severe Covid-19 pneumonia.

For a brief period, he showed some improvement in his health condition and had tested negative for coronavirus on September 4. The legendary singer who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades, died on Friday afternoon due to cardio-respiratory arrest at the M.G.H. Healthcare.

With inputs from IANS!