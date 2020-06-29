Following rumours about legendary playback singer S Janaki’s demise, Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has rubbished death hoax of Janaki. He posted a video on his Facebook page in which he clarified that Janaki is well and he spoke to her. SPB said, “Somebody on social media said that she’s no more. What nonsense is this? I spoke to her and she’s doing very well.” He also urged people to use social media to spread positivity. He further added, “Don’t use social media to spread rumours. Spread positivity”. Also Read - S Janaki Death Hoax: Legendary Singer's Son Reveals She's Fine And Recovering From Surgery

Balasubrahmanyam spoke to TOI and said, "Since morning, I have received about twenty calls about the welfare of Janaki amma. Somebody has on social media or somehow said she is no more. What nonsense is it? I talked to her and she is doing very well. You see, what happens is, people love some artistes to the core, they may have a heart attack. Please use social media for positivity. Don't make fun of these things. Don't use social media for adverse things. Long live Janaki amma. She is very safe and very healthy".

S Janaki's family members also took to social media and said that she is well and healthy after undergoing a minor operation. After SP Balasubrahmanyam, Mano and Manobala also took to social media to dismiss rumours about Janaki's demise. "Just spoke to Janakiamma. She is in Mysuru. She is hale & healthy. Please don't spread rumours 🙏 #SJanaki," Mano tweeted. On the other hand, Manobala wrote, "No…its wrong news..she got a minor operation..she s ok now"

This is not the first time rumours surrounding the singer’s death has made the news.

S Janaki is one of the most celebrated singers in India and has worked majorly in the South Indian film industry. She began her career with a Tamil language song Singaravelane Deva in the movie Konjum Salangai in 1957. In 2017, she stopped singing commercially after crooning her last movie song in the Malayalam language – Amma Poovinum in 10 Kalpanaikal. Fondly referred to as Janaki Amma, she has sung a record 4800 thousand songs in 17 Indian languages in her career.