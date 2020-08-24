SP Balasubrahmanyam health update: There is good news for all SPB fans! Renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He is stable and fine. His son, SP Charan shared the news in a press statement, stating: “Thanks for Your Continous Support & Prayers for my father .. My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has become Negative … Will keep u posted about the updates.” Also Read - Delhi-Based Mushroom Farmer Buys Flight Tickets to Bring Back 20 Migrant Workers From Bihar

SP Balasubrahmanyam is in the ICU at MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai. For the uninitiated, the legendary singer got admitted to the hospital on August 5 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. His health condition deteriorated on the night of August 13 and was put on life support (ventilator and ECMO support).

MGM Healthcare's multi-disciplinary team of clinicians has been actively collaborating with national & international experts, and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters.

Celebrities from the industry and his legion of fans from all quarters of the country showered legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam with heartfelt recovery wishes. Mahesh Babu on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote, “Praying for you sir Get well soon #SPBalasubrahmanyam garu. Strength and prayers with the family during this tough time.”.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a renowned singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, and film producer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

This latest news on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health has overjoyed fans and we join fans in wishing SPB a very speedy recovery! One of his fans wrote, “Great news to start a day with some #SPBalasubrahmanyam songs”.

Another one wrote, “Some Good News!!! SPB Garu tested #COVID negative this morning. He is stable and doing good at the moment.”