There is good news for all SPB fans! Renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He is stable and fine. His son, SP Charan shared the news on his Facebook page. He can be heard saying: "I apologise for not posting updates on the weekend, was hoping for some good news. We were expecting dad's lungs to recover to a certain point so that we could remove him from the ventilator. But cannot rid him off the ventilator. But the good news is dad is COVID negative. As of now, positive and negative doesn't matter as we are waiting for the lungs to heal fast. It is taking some time."

Talking about SP Balasubrahmanyam's wedding anniversary celebration, Charan said, "We had a small celebration for mom and dad. He is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his iPad. He is writing and communicating a lot. He is very clear and bright. Also, the physiotherapy is going on as planned."

SP Charan ends the video with a thankful message for all the fans for supporting the family at this tough time.

Watch SP Charan’s video here:

SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted to the MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai. For the uninitiated, the legendary singer got admitted to the hospital on August 5 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. His health condition deteriorated on the night of August 13 and was put on life support (ventilator and ECMO support).

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a renowned singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, and film producer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

This latest news on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health has overjoyed fans and we join fans in wishing SPB a very speedy recovery!