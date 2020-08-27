SP Balasubrahmanyam‘s son SP Charan has shared the playback singer’s health update. In his latest video, Charan announced that SPB is stable and improving. He had gone to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and met the entire medical team. In the video, Charan can be heard saying, “Dad is doing much better than he was doing a day before yesterday. There is a slight improvement in the lungs. His response to no sedation is good as he is very much comfortable without sedation. We are very happy and positive that the recovery has taken the first step. We are hoping he soon gets recover.” Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Son SP Charan Dismisses Rumour of Singer Testing COVID-19 Negative, Says 'He is Still on Life Support'

Charan continued, "There is a slight improvement in his lungs having said that I should inform everyone that I did visit my father and he was more awake today than the day before yesterday and he responded much better. He did write something to communicate to me but he is still not able to hold paper properly."

"He is listening and tapping the music, trying to sing also. I am very happy for the improvement. These are very good signs of dad's recovery. I am very very happy for your love, concern and again thank you for the affection you guys have shown", Charan concluded.

Earlier in the month, SP Balasubrahmanyam announced that he had contracted COVID-19 and has mild symptoms and has opted for hospitalisation keeping his family in mind. On August 13, his health deteriorated and he was then moved to ICU and was put on life support.