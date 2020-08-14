SP Balasubramanyam’s health is critical: The popular playback singer, SP Balasubramanyam, who is diagnosed with COVID-19, has suffered a setback in his health. The 74-year-old has been shifted in ICU and put on life support over COVID-19. According to a statement from MGM Healthcare where he is undergoing treatment for over a week, he is on life support. Also Read - Amit Shah Tests Negative For COVID-19 After 12 Days in Hospital, to Stay in Home Isolation For Few Days

The hospital’s statement reads as: “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late-night development on August 13, 2020 his condition has deteriorated. And based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. Also Read - Hassle-free Travel: Get Instant E-Pass in TN From August 17 | Here's How to Apply

He is currently under observation by the team and experts from critical care and his hemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.” Also Read - New Zealand Extends Lockdown in Auckland For 12 Days Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

There has been a setback in the health of Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (in file pic) who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August: MGM Healthcare, Chennai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/DcJ6sGL3gs — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

On August 5, SP Balasubrahmanyam had contracted the coronavirus. He took to social media to share the news through a video message and said, “Since the last couple of days, I was feeling a bit of discomfort with symptoms like chest congestion, Phlegm formation, cold and on & off fever. Without taking it easy, I went to the hospital and got myself thoroughly checked. Eventually, I was tested positive for COVID-19 with ‘very mild symptoms’ and doctors have advised to stay at home for 15 days in self-quarantine. I didn’t want to take any risk and cause trouble to the concerned family members, so I got admitted in the hospital. All my doctor friends and hospital staff have been taking good care of me. (sic)”

We wish for his speedy recovery.