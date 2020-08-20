SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical on ventilator & ECMO support in the ICU of MGM Healthcare, Chennai. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan released a new video today on his Facebook page and breaks down as he said that his father’s health condition remains the same as it was yesterday. In the video, he updated SPB’s health and thanked the entire film fraternity and his father’s fans for organising a mass prayer meet for the singer to recover soon. Charan got emotional after seeing all the tweets and videos gives the family hope. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Singer Remains Critical And on Life Support, Confirms MGM Healthcare

SP Charan can be heard saying, "There has not been any major development in my father's health condition so far. So, I realise that there is not much to update. Again, as I said, we are keeping the hope alive and are faithful and confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family are definitely going to help him recover as early as possible."

Watch the video here:

The playback singer is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU. MGM Healthcare Hospital said in an official statement: “SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical on ventilator and ECMO support in ICU. Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national & international experts, and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters”.

Celebrities from the industry and his legion of fans from all quarters of the country showered legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam with heartfelt recovery wishes on Thursday. Singer Shreya Goshal took to Twitter and wrote: “My prayers for our dearest #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. You will absolutely recover and come back stronger than ever and continue enthralling us again with your soulful sonorous voice.. #GetWellSoonSPBSIR”.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a renowned singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, and film producer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.