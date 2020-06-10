Disha Salian passed away during the wee hours on Tuesday morning after she fell down from the window. Comedian Bharti Singh took to Instagram stories to pay condolence to her family as she mourns the death of her former manager. Sharing the picture of Disha with a pet dog, she wrote, “Speechless. RIP.” (sic) Also Read - Disha Salian Death: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Dies of ‘Accidental Falling’ From High-Rise Building, Was Suffering From Depression

As per the police report, Disha did not committed suicide but was drunk, walked towards the window, slipped, and fell down from the 14th floor of her friend’s residence in Mumbai’s Malad. On the basis of police interrogation, Disha was suffering from depression from the last few days and even had a fight with her fiancé Rohan Rai, before allegedly falling off from the window. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Varun Sharma's ex-Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide by Jumping off a Building

Speaking to Mirror, Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malvani police station said, “There were six friends in all. They were drinking after dinner. Disha Salian, who was also tipsy, walked to the window of the apartment from where she fell down around 1 am on Tuesday.”

Police have now registered a case of ‘accidental death’.

Earlier, Sushant mourned the death of Disha and wrote, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Actor Varun Sharma also posted a picture with her and captioned it, “Am at a loss of words . Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.” (sic)

For now, Police have recorded the statement of the deceased’s parents. Her fiance might also be asked for a statement.