Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Box Office Collection Day 2: Animated Superhero Movie Sees Dip in Earnings – Check Report

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Box Office Collection Day 2: Animated superhero film based on the theme of multiverse witnessed a minor dip in its earnings. - Check Report

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Box Office Collection Day 2: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse had a decent start at the box office in India. It was expected that the film would witness a rise in earning on the first day of weekend. However, the Marvel superhero animated movie witnessed a drop in earnings. The sequel to the 2018 film Spider–Man: Into the Spider-Verse, that was well received by the audiences, especially Marvel fans had hopes in terms of commercial success. Given the fandom for Spiderman and Marvel characters in India, trade experts, business analysts, exhibitors and distributors expected an outstanding weekend. The movie is based on the theme of multiverse which was also depicted in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE EXPECTED TO PERFORM WELL OVER WEEKEND

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse garnered Rs 4 Crore on its second day as reported by Sacnilk entertainment portal in its early estimates. The film had a decent opening on Thursday as it earned Rs 4.20 Crore at the box office. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same and wrote in his post that “#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse springs a pleasant surprise… Animation film + Thu release, yet #SpiderMan posts a healthy total… Thu ₹ 4.20 cr Nett BOC. 1800+ screens.

Note: Has released in 10 languages in #India. #SpiderVerse.” Although there is a slight decline in the collection, the movie might pick up on Saturday and Sunday, as has been the case with most superhero and animation films. Prior to its release, more than 40,000 tickets of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse were sold through the three major national chains, as reported by Times Now.

CHECK OUT MOVI BUSINESS ANALYST TARAN ADARSH’S VIRAL TWEET:

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse springs a pleasant surprise… Animation film + Thu release, yet #SpiderMan posts a healthy total… Thu ₹ 4.20 cr Nett BOC. 1800+ screens.

Note: Has released in 10 languages in #India. #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cGqU09dDzO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2023

CHECK OUT THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE:

Thursday: Rs 4.20 Crore Friday: Rs 4.00 Crore (Early Estimate)

Total: Rs 8.20 Crore

The animated Spider-Man movie released in India on June 1, 2023, in ten different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

