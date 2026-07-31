Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 1: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s superhero film opens to Rs 60 crore, surpasses Avengers: Endgame in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has arrived with massive expectations, and its Day 1 box office performance in India shows why fans were eagerly waiting for Peter Parker’s return. The Marvel film has delivered a strong opening and created new records.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

The wait is finally over for Spider-Man fans as Spider-Man: Brand New Day has arrived in cinemas with huge excitement surrounding it. After the success of previous Spider-Man films, expectations were already sky-high, but the latest Tom Holland-led Marvel adventure has managed to create a strong impact from its very first day. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in India on July 30, 2026, arriving a day ahead of its international release. The opening day numbers have become a major talking point among movie lovers and trade experts. With packed theatres, strong audience interest and the popularity of the Spider-Man universe working in its favour, the film has started its box office journey on a very impressive note. While the full box office run will depend on audience reactions over the coming days, the first-day performance suggests that Spider-Man remains one of Marvel’s biggest and most loved characters across the world.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 1

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded a huge opening day performance in India, earning around Rs 70 crore on its first day (gross collections), across 17,250 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film’s strong start helped it become one of the biggest openings ever for a Hollywood release in the Indian market.

The response has been driven by several factors, including Tom Holland’s popularity as Spider-Man, the long-standing connection fans have with the character, and the excitement around a new chapter in Peter Parker’s story.

Spider-Man Brand New Day India gross collections: Rs 72.44 crore

Spider-Man Brand New Day total India net collections: Rs 60.60 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded an impressive overall occupancy of 56.58% on Day 1, with morning and afternoon shows registering 51.22%, 58.78% in the evening, and 65.11% during the night shows, according to Sacnilk.

Spider-Man Brand New Day breaks box office records, surpasses Avengers: Endgame.

One of the biggest highlights of the opening day collection is the record-breaking performance. Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved the biggest opening day ever for a non-Indian film in India, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Avengers: Endgame which recorded a collection of Rs 53.60 crore on Day 1.

This achievement shows the incredible popularity of superhero films among Indian audiences. Spider-Man has always enjoyed a special connection with fans, and the latest release proves that the character continues to attract viewers across different age groups.

About Spider-Man Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues the journey of Peter Parker after the events that changed his life forever. The film explores a new phase for the superhero, bringing fresh challenges, emotional moments, and exciting action sequences.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, continuing his popular version of the character that has become a favourite among modern superhero audiences. The movie focuses on Spider-Man’s struggle between personal life and responsibility while introducing a new direction for the franchise.

Directed as part of Marvel’s expanding superhero universe, the film aims to bring both longtime fans and new viewers into Spider-Man’s latest adventure.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in the United States and worldwide on July 31, 2026.