Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 10: Tom Holland’s film beats ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in India, crosses Rs…

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland Starrer Overtakes Avengers: Endgame in India, Check Day 10 Collection

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Spider-Man_ Brand New Day Box Office (PC- Youtube)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong run at the Indian box office. The Marvel film has now achieved another major milestone, surpassing the India gross collection of Avengers: Endgame. The film has also maintained strong momentum during its second weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 10 Collection

According to Sacnilk estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day witnessed a significant jump in collections on its second Saturday. The film earned around Rs 31 crore net in India on Day 10 across 13,482 shows, recording a 106.7% increase over its previous day’s collection. With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 380.75 crore, while its gross collection stands at approximately Rs 455.33 crore.

The film has now moved ahead of Avengers: Endgame, which collected around Rs 445 crore gross in India during its theatrical run. Endgame had recorded an India net collection of Rs 373.05 crore.

Where does Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day’s Hindi version stand?

The English version continues to contribute the largest share of the film’s earnings. On Day 10, the English version collected around Rs 18 crore, while the Hindi-dubbed version added Rs 10.50 crore. The Tamil version earned around Rs 1.80 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 0.68 crore and Malayalam at Rs 0.02 crore.

Day-wise India net collection

Day 1: Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2: Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 70.24 crore

Day 4: Rs 77.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 23.80 crore

Day 6: Rs 21.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 17 crore

Day 8: Rs 14.24 crore

Day 9: Rs 15 crore

Day 10: Rs 31 crore

Total: Rs 380.75 crore

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU film featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. The film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

The film released in India on July 30 and worldwide on July 31. Its more grounded, street-level approach to Peter Parker’s story has also been praised by audiences.