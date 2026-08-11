Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 12: Tom Holland’s film beats Spider-Man: No Way Home’s worldwide haul, continues its record-breaking run globally

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has slowed down on its second Monday, but the bigger box-office picture remains hugely impressive. The Tom Holland starrer has crossed Rs 420 crore in India and is now closing in on another major worldwide milestone.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 12 (PC: IMDb)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not at all slowing down at the box office and there is still plenty to talk about after 12 days in cinemas. The Tom Holland-led superhero film had another huge weekend before taking a sharp dip on its second Monday. That drop was expected, especially after the film’s strong Sunday numbers, but it has done little to take away from what has been an extraordinary run so far. The Marvel blockbuster has maintained strong momentum across international markets while setting new box-office benchmarks. With its phenomenal performance, the film has now become one of the biggest global hits of 2026. Take a look at how much Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned at Day 12.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 12

On Day 12, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected around Rs 7.60 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 505.93 crore and total India net collections to Rs 423.05 crore.

The second Monday figure is the first time the film’s daily net collection has gone below the Rs 10 crore mark. However, the film’s overall performance stays strong.

The film’s performance has also been helped by its release across multiple languages. While the English version remains the biggest contributor, the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions have added considerably to the overall total.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection Day 12

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 16,000 crore ($1.68 billion) by Day 12, marking a phenomenal run at the global box office. The Tom Holland-led Marvel film has crossed the coveted $1 billion mark internationally in just 12 days, becoming one of the fastest films to reach the milestone.

The movie has continued its strong performance across major international markets, while also setting new records in India. With its impressive global momentum, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now among the biggest box-office successes of the year.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Spider-Man: No Way Home’s worldwide haul

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home’s worldwide box-office haul, marking a major milestone for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise. According to Sacnilk’s figures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 16,000 crore, overtaking No Way Home’s worldwide haul of Rs 15,700 crore.

With its second weekend still delivering a huge global haul, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to show remarkable momentum. The film is now among the biggest Spider-Man hits ever and remains in theaters worldwide.