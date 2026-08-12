Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 13: Film earns Rs 8.50 crore; Rs 600 crore now in sight

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to perform strongly at the Indian box office. The film earned Rs 8.50 crore net on its second Tuesday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 431.55 crore. Its India gross collection has now crossed the Rs 500 crore mark, standing at around Rs 515.95 crore, according to Sacnilk. Including 3D collections, the film’s gross has reached Rs 553.50 crore.
The film recorded 53.8% occupancy across 12,851 shows on Tuesday, showing a slight improvement over Monday’s Rs 7.60 crore collection. The Hindi and English versions earned Rs 4 crore each, while the Tamil version collected Rs 35 lakh and the Telugu version Rs 15 lakh.
Released on July 30, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore and had a strong first weekend, earning Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2, Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4. After its first week, the film had collected Rs 334.75 crore net. The second weekend further boosted its numbers, with Rs 15 crore on Day 9, Rs 31 crore on Day 10 and Rs 34.70 crore on Day 11.
|Day
|Nett
|Gross
|Gross (inc 3D)
|Week One
|Rs. 323.25 cr.
|Rs. 391.50 cr.
|Rs. 429.50 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 14.75 cr.
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|Rs. 19.50 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 30.50 cr.
|Rs. 37.00 cr.
|Rs. 40.25 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 32.25 cr.
|Rs. 39.00 cr.
|Rs. 42.75 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 7.00 cr.
|Rs. 8.50 cr.
|Rs. 9.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 8.50 cr.
|Rs. 10.25 cr.
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 416.25 cr.
|Rs. 504.25 cr.
|Rs. 553.50 cr.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now expected to earn around Rs 130 crore this week and could take its gross collection to around Rs 520 crore, excluding 3D. With its strong hold, the film has the potential to enter the Rs 600 crore gross and Rs 500 crore net clubs in India, depending on its performance in the coming week against Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.
The film has also emerged as a major success overseas, with its worldwide collection reportedly reaching around $1.67 billion. It has surpassed The Avengers, which ended its run at $1.52 billion. In China, the film has earned around $186.6 million, while its North American collection stands at around $610 million.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now being termed an all-time blockbuster and is being compared with major Hollywood hits such as Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. The film has so far recorded around 1.7 crore admissions in India and could potentially reach the 2 crore footfall mark, a feat achieved by only Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.