Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 15: Tom Holland’s film nears Rs 540 crore gross in India, continues blockbuster run

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to draw audiences even after two weeks in theatres. Here’s how Tom Holland’s superhero film performed on Day 15 and where its box office numbers stand.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 15 (PC: IMDb)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong run at the Indian box office as it completes 15 days in theatres. The Tom Holland-led superhero film has maintained impressive momentum through its second week. Despite a slowdown on the weekdays, the film has continued to attract audiences across major markets. Its strong weekend performance has further boosted its overall theatrical run. The film has also achieved a major milestone in the Indian market during its second week. As it enters its third week, all eyes are now on whether it can maintain the same pace. Here’s a look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office performance at Day 15 and overall collection so far.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 15

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is showing that the audience interest has hardly faded even after completing two weeks in theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 5.40 crore in India on Day 15. The film recorded a drop of around 16.3% from the previous day, when it earned approximately Rs 6.45 crore. As of now, Spider-Man Brand New Day’s India gross collections stand at Rs 530.08 crore and total India net collections to Rs 443.40 crore.

Tom Holland’s latest film has enjoyed a strong run across India, with the film continuing to bring audiences to cinemas as it enters its third week. While new releases usually begin to see a sharper decline at this stage, the Marvel film has managed to maintain a steady hold.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection Day 15

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s worldwide performance has been even bigger. Spider-Man: Brand New Day had already crossed the $1.6 billion mark globally after its second weekend, with its worldwide total continuing to rise as it entered its third week. Currently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide collection stands at Rs 17,300 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its impressive box-office run, with the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer maintaining strong momentum even in its third week. The superhero film is now eyeing bigger milestones as it races towards new global benchmarks.

The superhero film opened strongly across international markets and went on to record one of the biggest global openings of the year. It earned around $927 million worldwide during its opening weekend, giving it the second-biggest global opening in box office history, behind Avengers: Endgame.

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day continue its box office run?

The big question now is whether the Tom Holland-led film can maintain its momentum during its third week. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is facing fresh competition from new Bollywood and South Indian movie releases, which could affect its daily collections.

Still, the superhero film has already built a strong foundation with its impressive two-week performance. Its popularity among Marvel fans, the returning cast, and the continued storyline around Peter Parker’s latest chapter have helped keep the film going.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day still attracting audiences in its third week, the coming days will reveal just how high its India and worldwide total can go.