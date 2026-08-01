Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 2: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Marvel film beats Dhurandhar, crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made a record-breaking opening. The Tom Holland-led superhero film witnessed another strong day in cinemas, taking its India total well past major milestones while also enjoying an impressive global start.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 2 (PC: IMDb)

Marvel’s latest superhero film – Spider-Man: Brand New Day is showing no signs of slowing down. After creating history with one of the biggest opening days ever for a Hollywood film in India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has maintained its momentum on Day 2. Strong advance bookings, positive audience response, and Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker have helped the film draw large crowds across multiplexes and premium screens. Here’s a look at how Spider-Man: Brand New Day performed on its second day, its worldwide box office numbers, and more.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 2

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 49.35 crore net in India on its second day. This takes its estimated two-day India net collection to Rs 109.95 crore. The film has crossed Rs 130 crore gross in India within just two days, making it one of the fastest Hollywood releases to achieve the feat.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now beaten Dhurandhar by a massive margin by collecting Rs 109.95 crore net in India by Day 2, while Dhurandhar stood at Rs 60.00 crore net in the same two-day timeline.

The English version continues to lead the collections, while dubbed versions have also contributed significantly to the overall business. On its second day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day saw an overall occupancy of 49.31% which includes 31.5% in morning shows, 44.5% in afternoon shows, 54.3% in evening shows, and 66.7% in night shows.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received a good response from the worldwide auidence as well. Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed the $250 million mark globally, which would rank among the biggest worldwide debuts for a Spider-Man film and one of the strongest openings in recent years.

Sacnilk reports, the film achieved worldwide collections of Rs 2,600.00 crore which roughly translates to approximately $270 million USD. The movie has also broken preview records in North America by earning $72 million before its official opening weekend.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo in key roles. The story follows Peter as he continues protecting New York while dealing with a dangerous new threat and unexpected changes to his powers. Backed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, the Marvel superhero film has already emerged as one of the biggest theatrical releases of 2026.