Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 3: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s film records massive growth, surpasses Avengers: Endgame in India

The Marvel superhero film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has witnessed a major boost in earnings after its opening day. With strong audience turnout and record-breaking numbers, the movie has created a new benchmark for superhero releases in the Indian market.

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Tom Holland and Zendaya film smashes Avengers: Endgame's India benchmark (PC: Twitter)

The craze around Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reached new heights as audiences continue to show massive excitement for Tom Holland’s return as the web-slinging superhero. The Marvel film has created a strong impact at the Indian box office with impressive numbers from the opening weekend. After receiving a huge response on its first two days, the movie witnessed another major jump in earnings on Saturday. The film has not only maintained its momentum but has also achieved a milestone that connects it with one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters ever released in India, Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its record-breaking box office journey

The latest Spider-Man film has turned out to be a major theatrical success, with fans showing immense love for the character and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The excitement around Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has helped the film achieve an exceptional run in India. The movie also managed to surpass its own opening day performance as the collections continued to grow after release.

On its first day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 60.60 crore net in India from 17,250 shows with an overall occupancy of 72.3 percent. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 49.35 crore net from 16,902 shows with 64.8 percent occupancy. Despite a slight drop on Friday, the movie remained strong and prepared for a bigger jump during the weekend.

Day 3 collection shows a massive growth

The superhero film witnessed a massive jump on its third day at the Indian box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 70.25 crore net on Day 3, marking a remarkable 42.4 percent growth compared to its Day 2 collection of Rs 49.35 crore. The film achieved this impressive feat across 17,703 shows nationwide. With this, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 215.47 crore, while the total India net collection now stands at Rs 180.20 crore.

The English 3D version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day also recorded strong audience response on Day 3. The overall occupancy stood at 69.67 percent, with morning shows recording 54.67 percent occupancy, afternoon shows at 71.78 percent, evening shows at 75.56 percent and night shows at 76.67 percent.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avengers: Endgame’s Day 3 record

The biggest achievement came when Spider-Man: Brand New Day moved ahead of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans Avengers: Endgame in terms of third-day earnings in India. The third-day language-wise collection included Rs 40.60 crore from English screenings, Rs 21.75 crore from Hindi, Rs 3.75 crore from Tamil, Rs 2.75 crore from Telugu and Rs 0.40 crore from Malayalam and Kannada versions.

For comparison, Avengers: Endgame had earned Rs 52.85 crore net on its third day in India, including Rs 29.65 crore from English, Rs 15.70 crore from Hindi, Rs 3.75 crore from Tamil and Rs 3.75 crore from Telugu. Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpassed the record with a difference of Rs 17.40 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day storyline and cast details

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The story takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker lives alone after Doctor Strange’s spell erased him from the memories of people close to him.

The film follows Peter as he protects New York City while dealing with emotional struggles and changes in his powers. The cast includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The movie also features Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk.