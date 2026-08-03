Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 4: Tom Holland’s Marvel blockbuster nears $950 million; set to join $1 billion club this week

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to enjoy a sensational run at the box office. After creating history during its opening weekend, the Tom Holland-led superhero film has maintained strong momentum on Day 4. Here's a look at its latest India collection and worldwide earnings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 4 (PC: IMDb)

Marvel’s latest superhero spectacle, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Following an outstanding opening weekend, the Tom Holland starrer has continued to attract audiences across India, benefiting from strong word of mouth and packed shows in major cities. Driven by intense fan anticipation and phenomenal audience turnout, the Marvel and Sony blockbuster dominated the Indian market to become the first Hollywood film ever to achieve this milestone in a single weekend. Take a look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 4 latest India and worldwide box office earnings.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 76 crore on Day 4 which now makes India net collection Rs 256.20 crore and India gross collections stands at Rs 306.37 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the first Hollywood release to cross Rs 300 crore during its opening weekend in India, setting a new benchmark for international releases in the country. The impressive performance highlights the enduring popularity of Spider-Man among Indian fans. The film has enjoyed excellent occupancy across English, Hindi, and other dubbed versions, with multiplexes witnessing healthy footfall throughout the weekend.

On its fourth day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved a strong overall theater occupancy of 72.56% which breaks down intro 64% morning shows, 83% afternoon shows, 83% evening shows, and 59% night shows, as per reported by Sacnilk.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection Day 4

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also delivered an extraordinary performance internationally. According to Sacnilk, the film has recorded a worldwide opening of approximately $927 million (Rs 8,850.00 crore), making it the second-biggest global opening weekend in box office history, behind only Avengers: Endgame. The domestic North American market contributed $355 million, while overseas added $573 million. The film’s worldwide collection is expected to join $1 billion cub this week, if the performance remains good.

China emerged as one of the biggest overseas markets, while several other international territories also reported exceptional collections. The film’s strong critical reception and positive audience response have further strengthened its box office numbers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 1st weekend performance

The opening weekend has been nothing short of historic for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film has shattered multiple records, delivering one of the biggest superhero openings ever.

In India, it became the first Hollywood film to register over Rs 250 crore during its opening weekend, while globally it secured the second-largest opening in cinema history. The outstanding response reflects the immense fan following of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the continued strength of the Marvel brand.

With positive audience feedback and strong advance bookings, the superhero adventure is expected to remain a major attraction at cinemas during the coming weeks as well.