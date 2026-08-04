Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 5: Monday drop fails to slow Tom Holland’s film blockbuster run, India net collection climbs to Rs…

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has entered its first weekday on a strong note after achieving the second-biggest ever global opening weekend. Although collections dropped from the weekend, the Marvel blockbuster has comfortably passed the all-important Monday test, keeping its record-breaking run intact.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 5 (PC: IMDb)

After an explosive opening weekend, all eyes were on Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s first Monday. A weekday drop is expected for every big release, but the real question is whether the film could maintain enough momentum to prove its long-term box office strength. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth solo film starring Tom Holland. Released in theaters on July 31, 2026, the movie marks a major tonal shift for the franchise under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton. Early trends suggest the Tom Holland-led Marvel superhero film has done exactly that, continuing to attract audiences while moving closer to another major milestone in India. Check Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for Day 5 in India and worldwide below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 5

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its dream run at the Indian box office on Day 5 despite witnessing the expected drop of 69% after its blockbuster opening weekend. Like most major releases, collections eased on Monday as office-goers and students returned to their regular schedules. However, the decline remained well within healthy limits for a film that had already posted historic opening numbers.

According to the Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 23.80 crore on Day 5 across 16,874 shows. The film has taken its five-day India gross total to around Rs 336.91 crore and total India net collections to Rs 281.75 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved a 28.33% overall theater occupancy on its fifth day. It breaks down into morning shows – 18.33%, afternoon shows – 26.89%, evening shows – 33%, and night shows – 35. 11%. Trade experts believe the coming weekdays will be crucial, but the film has already set a solid foundation for a massive first week.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection Day 5

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not only dominating the Indian market but is also rewriting records globally. The film delivered one of the biggest worldwide openings in cinema history during its opening weekend. As of now, the film has collected $927 million to $932 million worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

India has emerged as one of the film’s strongest overseas territories, joining markets such as the United States, China, and the United Kingdom in driving its worldwide success. The movie’s impressive international performance has reinforced Spider-Man’s popularity across generations.

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Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day pass the Monday test?

The answer is a clear YES. While Monday collections naturally fell compared to the weekend, the drop was expected and far from alarming. In fact, Spider-Man: Brand New Day managed to retain enough audience interest to comfortably pass one of the biggest box office tests for any blockbuster.

A strong Monday usually indicates healthy word of mouth and suggests that the film is not relying solely on opening weekend excitement. Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears to have achieved exactly that.

If weekday collections remain steady and Spider-Man: Brand New Day receives another boost during the coming weekend, it could continue its record-breaking run in India while adding even more milestones to its global box office numbers.