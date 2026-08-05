Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 6: Tom Holland’s Marvel blockbuster crosses $1 billion globally in just 6 days, becomes second-fastest in box office history.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains unstoppable at the box office. Even after entering the weekdays, the Marvel superhero film is drawing strong crowds in India while crossing crosses $1 billion at the global box office.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 6 (PC: IMDb)

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to enjoy an extraordinary run at the box office, proving that the Marvel superhero still has plenty of drawing power. After a record-breaking opening weekend, the film has remained the top choice among moviegoers even as it entered the weekday phase. While Day 6 witnessed the expected slowdown, the collections stayed massively strong, helping the film race towards yet another major milestone in India. Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already crossed the $1 billion mark in just six days, making it one of the fastest films ever to achieve the feat. Here’s a look at how Spider-Man: Brand New Day performed on Day 6 at the Indian and worldwide box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $1 billion at the global box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s performance hasn’t been limited to India. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become a global phenomenon, crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide in just six days. It is now among the fastest films ever to achieve the milestone, redefining Spider-Man’s enduring popularity across the international marke. The first and fastest movie to ever hit the $1 billion milestone is Avengers: Endgame which released in 2019 (in 5 days).

The blockbuster had already delivered one of the biggest global openings in cinema history, collecting around $927 million during its opening frame, according to Sacnilk. Strong holds in North America, China, and overseas markets have helped it cross the billion-dollar mark at an exceptional pace.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 6 (India)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day enjoyed another solid day at the Indian box office despite the usual weekday slowdown. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 21.5 crore net on Day 6, taking its total India net collection to Rs 303.25 crore and total India gross collections to Rs 362.61 crore. The Hindi version has emerged as a major surprise, contributing significantly alongside the English release.

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day occupancy at Day 6 stands was 24.97% which breaks down as 15.67% morning shows, 22.33% afternoon shows, 28.89% evening shows, and 33% night shows.

The Tom Holland starrer had already created history with its record-breaking opening weekend, and even on Tuesday, it continued attracting audiences across multiplexes. With no major competition at the ticket windows, the Marvel film remains the preferred choice for movie lovers.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets box office record

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become one of the biggest Hollywood releases of 2026. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, with Zendaya reprising her role alongside a star-studded supporting cast. The film has earned praise for balancing emotional storytelling with spectacular action sequences, helping it attract both long-time Marvel fans and casual audiences.

Its impressive box office journey also reinforces Spider-Man’s status as one of cinema’s most bankable superheroes. As the second weekend approaches, all eyes will be on whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day can add even more records to its already remarkable theatrical run