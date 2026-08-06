Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 7: Tom Holland’s film earns Rs 15 crore in India, worldwide will surprise you

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominates box office with Rs 380 crore India gross. The worldwide collection is over Rs 8000 crore.

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Spiderman box office collection (PC- Twitter)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its blockbuster run at the box office. Even after a week in theatres, the Marvel superhero film continues to attract audiences and has crossed the Rs 380 crore gross mark in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 15.20 crore on its seventh day (Wednesday) across 16,725 shows. With this, its total collection in India now stands at Rs 318.45 crore net and Rs 380.78 crore gross.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office (7 days)

Day 1: Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2: Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 70.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 77.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 23.80 crore

Day 6: Rs 21.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 15.20 crore

Despite the usual weekday drop, the film has continued to perform strongly and remains one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide box office

The film has also been a massive success globally. Reports suggest that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed more than Rs 8,000 crore (around USD 960 million) worldwide within its first week, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2026 so far.

Set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the story follows Peter Parker as he struggles with a lonely life after Doctor Strange’s spell erases everyone’s memories of him, including MJ and his best friend Ned.

As a new threat emerges in New York City, Spider-Man once again steps up to protect the city. Along the way, he teams up with unexpected allies, including Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo in key roles.

Released a day early in India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has enjoyed an uninterrupted run at the box office. However, with several major releases lined up in the coming weeks, it remains to be seen how long the superhero blockbuster can maintain its impressive momentum.