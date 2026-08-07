Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 8: Tom Holland’s film inches closer to Rs 400 crore in India, breaks several records

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor's all-time highest-earning film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which had collected Rs 301 crore in its first week.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection (PC - Twitter)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the Indian box office. After setting multiple records since its release, the Marvel superhero film is now just a step away from another major achievement, crossing the Rs 400 crore gross mark in India. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned around Rs 14.20 crore net in India on Day 8 across 16,447 shows. The film witnessed a 17.6% drop compared to Wednesday’s collection of Rs 17 crore, which is considered a steady hold for a weekday. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 400.21 crore and total India net collections to Rs 334.70 crore so far.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office (8 days)

Day 1: Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2: Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 70.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 77.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 23.80 crore

Day 6: Rs 21.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 17 crore

Day 8: Rs 14.20 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaks record of Animal

Released a day early in India on July 30, Tom Holland and Zendaya’s film wrapped up its extended first week with an impressive Rs 334.50 crore net collection. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge holds the record for the biggest opening week in India with Rs 636 crore, followed by Pathaan (Rs 351 crore) and Jawan (Rs 348 crore). With its opening week total, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has overtaken Animal, which had collected Rs 301 crore in its first week.

Marvel blockbuster continues strong run

Spider-Man: Brand New Day became one of the fastest Hollywood releases to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India, achieving the feat in just four days. It has continued to attract audiences across the country and is now expected to enjoy another strong weekend. If the current trend continues, the Tom Holland-starrer could soon begin its journey towards the Rs 500 crore milestone in India.

The film’s strong box office performance has been driven by its multilingual release. Released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, it has found audiences across the country. While the English version leads the collections, the Hindi dubbed version has also played a major role in its success.

Since its release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken several records, including the biggest opening day, biggest opening weekend, and widest release ever for a Hollywood film in India.