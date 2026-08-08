Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 9: Tom Holland’s Marvel film eyes another big weekend after breaking records, India net collections climb to Rs…

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the box office on Day 9. Tom Holland’s latest Marvel film has already crossed a major milestone worldwide and is now eyeing another strong weekend in India.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 9 (PC: IMDb)

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After making a huge opening, the Marvel superhero film has continued to pull audiences into theatres through its first week. The second Friday has also brought a big boost, keeping the film strong in the race for some major box office milestones. In India, the film has already moved well past the Rs 300 crore mark, while its worldwide run has been even more impressive because it has already crossed $1 billion mark. Here’s a look at how Spider-Man: Brand New Day performed on Day 9 and where its total currently stands.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 9

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Day 9. According to Sacnilk, the Tom Holland-led film added around Rs 14.50 crore net in India on its second Friday, taking its India net total to Rs 349.25 crore with an overall occupancy of 23.75%.

The second Friday performance is particularly important because the film has entered its second weekend with a healthy pace. Rather than seeing a major fall after its first week, Brand New Day has managed to bring audiences back to theatres.

The film had already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India, and the latest numbers put it in a strong position heading into Saturday and Sunday. It is expected that by weekend the film might cross Rs 500 crore in India if the occupancy remains strong. The English version continues to be a major contributor to the film’s earnings in the country.

Spider-Man Brand New Day worldwide box office collection Day 9

The worldwide box office story has been even bigger for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film crossed the $1 billion mark in just six days, making it one of the fastest films ever to reach the milestone.

By Day 9, the film had moved well beyond the billion-dollar mark, with recent box office tracking putting its worldwide haul is $1.45 billion (Rs 13,500.00 crore), according to Sacnilk. The figure shows just how strongly the latest Spider-Man film has connected with audiences across international markets.

The film’s performance has also helped it become one of the biggest releases of 2026 so far. Its global numbers continue to rise as it heads into another weekend, giving it a chance to add significantly more to its already impressive total.

Spider-Man Brand New Day eyes another big weekend in India

The second weekend could be another important phase for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film has already enjoyed a record-breaking start in India after surpassing Avengers: Endgame, and early weekend projections suggest that audiences are still turning up in large numbers.

For Tom Holland, the film’s performance is another major addition to his Spider-Man run. The character remains one of Marvel’s biggest crowd-pullers, and the latest numbers show that the franchise still has plenty of box office power.

With the film already past $1 billion worldwide, attention will now turn to how high it can ultimately go. The coming days should give a clearer picture of whether Brand New Day can challenge some of the biggest superhero films of all time.