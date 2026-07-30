Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection: Tom Holland’s film eyes record-breaking opening, targets $465 million worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day aims for one of the biggest box office openings in history. Internationally, the movie is projected to collect another $270 million, taking its expected worldwide opening to nearly $465 million.

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Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (PC-YouTube)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to make a huge impact at the global box office. After receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences, the latest Marvel film is now aiming for the biggest opening of 2026 and one of the highest opening weekends ever for a Hollywood film. According to industry estimates, Sony Pictures expects the film to earn around $195 million during its opening weekend in North America from more than 4,300 theatres. Internationally, the movie is projected to collect another $270 million, taking its expected worldwide opening to nearly $465 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day to surpass Toy Story 5

If the projections hold, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will comfortably surpass Toy Story 5, which opened with $159.6 million, to become the biggest Hollywood opener of 2026. It is also expected to enter the list of the top 10 biggest domestic opening weekends of all time, beating The Lion King (2019), which opened with $191.7 million.

The film marks a new chapter for Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world forgets his identity. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon and Jon Bernthal.

The film has already received strong reviews, earning a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics have praised Tom Holland’s emotional performance and the film’s balance of action and character-driven storytelling.

Industry experts believe the Spider-Man franchise has managed to avoid the superhero fatigue affecting several recent franchise films.

Shawn Robbins, Director of Analytics at Fandango and founder of Box Office Theory, said, “Tom Holland, Sony and Marvel Studios’ run of films has remained remarkably fresh, thanks to thoughtful timing and stories that continue to connect with audiences in both new and familiar ways.”

He added, “They’ve consistently met — and often exceeded — expectations, anchored by the kind of character-driven storytelling and big-screen spectacle audiences want from Spider-Man. It’s as much a gold standard as any for how to keep a massively popular character relevant and endearing to multiple generations of moviegoers.”

Tom Holland also expressed his love for playing the iconic superhero and hinted that he would happily continue if given the chance. “It has been the gift of my life. I will do it for as long as they’ll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we’ll see!” he said at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

With strong advance buzz, glowing reviews and massive audience interest, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now on track to become one of the biggest superhero launches in recent years and could set a new benchmark for the Marvel franchise.