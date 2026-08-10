Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland’s film surpasses Avatar 2, becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 11: Tom Holland starrer creates history, becomes India's Biggest Hollywood hit, crosses Rs 415 Crore in India; Check the worldwide collection.

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Spiderman Brand New Day surpasses Avatar 2 (PC- Instagram)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong run at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero film has maintained its momentum even in its second week and has now surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, according to the figures provided. Released in India on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit theatres in English as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film opened strongly and continued to attract audiences throughout its first week.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 11

On Day 11, the superhero film collected a net of Rs 34.70 crore across 13,862 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 496.86 crore and total India net collections to Rs 415.45 crore so far. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed approximately Rs 15,892 crore ($1.67 billion) worldwide following a record-breaking box office run.

Tom Holland’s film has surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water, which reportedly collected Rs 391.40 crore net during its theatrical run in the country. According to the segregated figures, Avatar 2 recorded Rs 17,380 crore in worldwide gross collections, including Rs 477.50 crore from India and Rs 16,902.50 crore from overseas markets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: India’s collection in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, gets the biggest contribution in India from the English version, followed by the Hindi-dubbed version. By Sunday, the film’s reported language-wise collections stood at Rs 217 crore in English, Rs 149 crore in Hindi, Rs 22.2 crore in Tamil, Rs 16 crore in Telugu, Rs 48 lakh in Malayalam, and Rs 33 lakh in Kannada.

The film’s strong performance has also put it well ahead of several recent releases at the box office. Among the Hindi films mentioned in the source, Oh My Dog reportedly earned Rs 2.85 crore in its first two days, while Aryabhatt Ka Zero and Hanuman Ansh recorded comparatively smaller collections.

With audiences continuing to turn out for the Marvel spectacle, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now eyeing further milestones as its theatrical run continues.