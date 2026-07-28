Spider-Man: Brand New Day early Twitter review: Netizens praise cast’s brilliant performances, Tom Holland leaves fans impressed – Check reactions

The first social media reactions to Spider-Man Brand New Day have arrived following its premiere, and they paint a promising picture for all the Marvel fans. From Tom Holland's performance to the film's grounded storytelling, here's everything people are saying about the latest Spider-Man adventure.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day (PC: IMDb)

Marvel fans have finally got their first glimpse of Spider-Man Brand New Day, and if early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by, Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker could be one of the studio’s strongest outings in recent years. Following the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles, social media quickly filled with spoiler-free impressions from critics, entertainment journalists and invited guests. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release in India on July 30, 2026. Early reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day have begun appearing online, creating buzz among fans eagerly waiting to see the next chapter in the iconic superhero franchise. As anticipation continues to build ahead of its release, early Twitter reactions are offering audiences a first look at the overall reception surrounding the film. Fans will have to wait to judge the film for themselves, the early buzz has certainly raised expectations ahead of its theatrical release.

Spider-Man Brand New Day first reactions

The first reactions have been positive for Spider-Man Brand New Day, with many highlighting Tom Holland’s mature performance as Peter Parker. Critics have praised director Destin Daniel Cretton for delivering a more high-level Spider-Man story while keeping the emotional stakes high.

Several early viewers described the film as visually stunning, packed with thrilling action and filled with heartfelt moments that remind audiences why Peter Parker remains one of Marvel’s most beloved superheroes. Others applauded the screenplay for moving beyond the multiverse and focusing on Peter’s personal journey after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Many social media posts have praised the overall cast and new additions, saying they add fresh energy to the franchise without overshadowing Holland’s performance. While most reactions have remained spoiler-free, we can say that Marvel has delivered a crowd-pleasing sequel.

Listen. #SpidermanBrandNewDay is my new favorite Spider-Man movie. It is absolutely incredible. Looks gorgeous. Writing is sharp. Performances are excellent. I was smiling the entire time. Even teared up. I am SHOCKED at how good this is. pic.twitter.com/z86QdgsUEz — Matt Nando Kelly (@NandovMovies) July 28, 2026

#SpidermanBrandNewDay is everything I hoped it would be!

A tragic yet poetic odyssey about what it truly means to feel alone, only to realize you may not have to be alone… It’s thematically beautiful while still delivering an endlessly entertaining Spider-Man adventure that… pic.twitter.com/QCeOoY5JU4 — Zach Pope (@ZachhPope) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is AWE-INSPIRING. ABSOLUTELY SPECTACULAR. Destin Daniel Cretton crafts a bold and mature take on our favourite web-head. Tom Holland cements himself as the best Spider-Man to don the mask. Amazing action sequences. Sensational production design. The defining… pic.twitter.com/Ru0C2Q1Obh — Anthony Gagliardi @ The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) July 28, 2026

Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day injects a ferocious energy into Spidey’s latest adventure, delivering all the thrills you’d expect from a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie while feeling deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy. That… pic.twitter.com/ejzaeoVape — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 28, 2026

#TomHolland #zendaya make you want to fall in love like yesterday Jon Bernthal – hilarious, Sadie Sink – amazing and loved seeing Liza Colón – Zayas in charge with compassion and humanity! Destin Daniel Cretton – YOUDIDTHAT!#spidermanbrandnewday pic.twitter.com/fYhDUBxRL6 — Carla Renata (@TheCurvyCritic) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay Easily, the best Spider-Man has ever looked doing whatever a spider can. Think PlayStation Spidey meets the best parts of TASM2. But more importantly, Destin Daniel Cretton delivers a poignant message about loss and how grief isn’t something you conquer… pic.twitter.com/9XxWSy9JSu — Denny O’Leary (@dennyoleary) July 28, 2026

And yeah, #SpiderManBrandNewDay social media embargo has been lifted by #Sony, & oh boy… Overwhelming positivity all around, as critics’ reactions call the film starring #TomHolland, #Zendaya & #SadieSink an spectacular, awe-inspiring delight crafted by #DestinDanielCretton as a… pic.twitter.com/5MzXZK1HH5 — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the NYC-centric, more mature Spider-Man movie I wanted. Spider-Man and Punisher are great together. There’s lots of fun twists. It is a little overstuffed & I think we have a new CBM 3rd act trope. I walked out VERY satisfied! Fans will be happy! pic.twitter.com/7RpLPSTbiE — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) July 28, 2026

Don’t mind me. I’m just sitting here crying after watching #SpidermanBrandNewDay It’s a massive movie that balances like 5 different through lines in equal measure, each better than the last. It can feel a little overwhelming but it all comes together so beautifully it works. pic.twitter.com/5dHvcF58Sk — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 28, 2026

My flabber has been ghasted. I loved #SpiderManBrandNewDay! Destin Daniel Cretton and Tom Holland put their hearts and souls into this thing, and it pays off HUGE! This movie is going to be massive and we’re going to be talking about it for a while. I was floored by how well… pic.twitter.com/lO0I9thr3m — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) July 28, 2026

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is a much more cerebral followup than the crowd pleasing No Way Home. It’s Tom Holland’s best performance as Peter Parker and the best Spider-Man movie since Raimi’s SPIDER-MAN 2. Also the costume finally looks incredible #spidermanbrandnewday — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 28, 2026

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is absolutely fantastic. Far and away a favorite of the recent MCU installments. It’s largely about the importance of work-life balance and community, and, OH MY, do writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers ensure those ideas hit hard. Can’t believe how… pic.twitter.com/84rlnO6nl7 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 28, 2026

Spider-Man Brand New Day cast

Director Destin Daniel Cretton leads the Marvel film – Spider-Man Brand New Day, with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers returning as writers.

Tom Holland

Zendaya

Sadie Sink

Jacob Batalon

Jon Bernthal

Tramell Tillman

Michael Mando

Liza Colón-Zayas

Mark Ruffalo

and several other familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man Brand New Day plot

Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the story follows Peter Parker as he continues protecting New York after the world has forgotten his true identity. Living a lonely life while embracing his role as Spider-Man, Peter faces a dangerous new threat that tests both his abilities and his determination.

Without relying heavily on multiverse concepts, Spider-Man Brand New Day reportedly focuses on Peter’s personal struggles, his responsibility as a hero, challenges of rebuilding his life, and dealing with some powerful villains. Early viewers say this more grounded approach gives the story emotional depth while still delivering the large-scale action expected from a Marvel blockbuster.

With positive early Twitter reactions and strong praise for its performances, action and emotional storytelling, Spider-Man Brand New Day appears to have made an excellent first impression. Whether it lives up to the growing hype will soon be decided when audiences finally get to experience Peter Parker’s newest adventure on the big screen.