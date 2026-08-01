Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked online soon after release, Tom Holland starrer falls victim to piracy

Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man adventure has reportedly encountered an online piracy setback shortly after its theatrical arrival. The alleged leak has drawn attention from fans and the entertainment industry, raising fresh concerns over movie piracy.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day faces piracy setback (PC: Twitter)

Marvel fans rushed to theatres to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the superhero film soon found itself surrounded by piracy concerns. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer opened with strong audience interest and impressive box office numbers, making it one of the most talked-about releases. However, shortly after its theatrical debut, reports of the film appearing online created trouble for the makers. The alleged leak has once again highlighted the growing challenge of piracy faced by the entertainment industry worldwide.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly leaked on X

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrived in Indian theatres on Thursday and was released in the United States on Friday. The movie received a positive response from audiences and showed strong performance at the box office. However, soon after its release, reports surfaced that the full movie had appeared online through unauthorised sources.

Unlike many films that are usually leaked through websites or messaging platforms, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was reportedly uploaded on X, previously known as Twitter. The alleged full-length version was later removed from the platform, but some accounts continued claiming to share the leaked copy.

The reported incident has raised concerns among the makers as online piracy continues to affect major film releases. While no official statement has been issued by Sony Pictures regarding the alleged leak, action against such unauthorised uploads is expected.

Piracy remains a major challenge for films

Movie piracy has remained a long-running issue for the global entertainment industry. Several big-budget releases have faced similar problems after reaching theatres, with illegal copies often appearing online within hours of release.

Filmmakers and production houses continue to take measures to prevent such leaks and remove unauthorised content from digital platforms. Despite these efforts, piracy remains a challenge that impacts box office earnings and the overall business of films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office performance

Despite facing piracy reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has maintained a strong hold at the box office. The film reportedly earned Rs 60.60 crore on its opening day in India. On the second day, it collected Rs 49.35 crore, taking its two-day total to Rs 109.95 crore.

With positive reactions from viewers and critics, the film is expected to see further growth during the weekend. The movie is projected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark during its extended opening weekend if the momentum continues.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he navigates a new phase of his life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The story explores a more isolated version of the superhero as he takes on street-level crime while dealing with new challenges linked to his evolving abilities.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film features Tom Holland as Peter Parker along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Michael Mando. Sadie Sink has also joined the film, bringing a new character into the MCU storyline.