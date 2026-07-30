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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Twitter Review: Fans praise Tom Holland’s emotional comeback, call it a worthy new chapter for Marvel

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has hit theatres to a warm response, with fans praising its emotional storyline, action sequences and the actor's performance as Peter Parker. Early social media reactions describe the Marvel film as a heartfelt new chapter.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: July 30, 2026, 1:34 PM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Twitter Review: Fans praise Tom Holland's emotional comeback, call it a worthy new chapter for Marvel
Spiderman Brand New Day (Pc- Twitter)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived in theatres, and fans are giving the latest Marvel film a thumbs up. Released in India on July 30, a day ahead of its US debut, the superhero film has received positive first reactions, with audiences praising its emotional story, action-packed sequences and Tom Holland’s performance as Peter Parker.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film continues Peter Parker’s journey after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world no longer remembers his identity. Along with Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo and Sadie Sink, whose performance has also impressed viewers.

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Soon after the first-day-first-show screenings, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One user wrote, “An emotionally charged superhero actioner that is high on drama. Tom Holland completely shoulders the film. Peter’s emotional arc works really well, and the three major action sequences are outstanding. Don’t expect the fast-paced hero-villain battles of the previous films. This one focuses more on emotions than spectacle. Overall, it’s a satisfying emotional actioner with a strong heart.”

Another viewer praised the film’s visuals and direction, writing, “Destin Daniel Cretton delivers the best-looking Tom Holland Spider-Man yet, with fantastic web-swinging, strong character work and excellent chemistry between the cast.”

Check more Twitter reviews on Spiderman: Brand New Day:

Many fans also appreciated the film’s emotional tone, saying it gives Peter Parker a fresh beginning while setting up exciting possibilities for future Marvel stories. While a few viewers felt the pace slows down in parts, most agreed that the emotional storytelling and action sequences make Spider-Man: Brand New Day a satisfying watch for Spider-Man fans.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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