Spider-Man: Brand New Day Twitter Review: Fans praise Tom Holland’s emotional comeback, call it a worthy new chapter for Marvel

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has hit theatres to a warm response, with fans praising its emotional storyline, action sequences and the actor's performance as Peter Parker. Early social media reactions describe the Marvel film as a heartfelt new chapter.

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Spiderman Brand New Day (Pc- Twitter)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived in theatres, and fans are giving the latest Marvel film a thumbs up. Released in India on July 30, a day ahead of its US debut, the superhero film has received positive first reactions, with audiences praising its emotional story, action-packed sequences and Tom Holland’s performance as Peter Parker.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film continues Peter Parker’s journey after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world no longer remembers his identity. Along with Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo and Sadie Sink, whose performance has also impressed viewers.

Soon after the first-day-first-show screenings, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One user wrote, “An emotionally charged superhero actioner that is high on drama. Tom Holland completely shoulders the film. Peter’s emotional arc works really well, and the three major action sequences are outstanding. Don’t expect the fast-paced hero-villain battles of the previous films. This one focuses more on emotions than spectacle. Overall, it’s a satisfying emotional actioner with a strong heart.”

Another viewer praised the film’s visuals and direction, writing, “Destin Daniel Cretton delivers the best-looking Tom Holland Spider-Man yet, with fantastic web-swinging, strong character work and excellent chemistry between the cast.”

Check more Twitter reviews on Spiderman: Brand New Day:

#spidermanbrandnewday – Never thought a super hero movie will move me so emotionally ! This is not about spider man , this is about the inner beast that we all struggle to tame ! Draws beautiful parallel’s and ends so well ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) July 30, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay : More drama, less action. Story is built up gradually with a strong focus on the characters and their emotions. There’s a major fight at the interval and another one in the pre-climax, but apart from those, the movie is driven mainly by its emotional… pic.twitter.com/xWKPyMxYY5 — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) July 29, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the most relatable superhero movie I’ve seen in years! We have a bold, heartfelt Spider-Man story filled with spectacular action, emotional depth, rich world-building, & many other surprises, Movie of the year for me! ️ pic.twitter.com/XLAg78cn6y — DB (@DoomBlazer_) July 30, 2026

Many fans also appreciated the film’s emotional tone, saying it gives Peter Parker a fresh beginning while setting up exciting possibilities for future Marvel stories. While a few viewers felt the pace slows down in parts, most agreed that the emotional storytelling and action sequences make Spider-Man: Brand New Day a satisfying watch for Spider-Man fans.