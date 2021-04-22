U.S: Spider-Man fans will now be able to watch their superhero on Disney+ for the first time. This comes as Disney and Sony have signed a multi-year deal for the post-pay-1 release window. Not just Spider-Man but this deal also promises to bring other Marvel properties to Disney Plus. Surely, this is pleasant news for people who have a subscription to Disney+ Also Read - The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Disappointed After Episode 4: 'A Shield Doesn't Make You Captain America'

The movies which will be released from 2022 to 2026 will be under this deal and will be streamed on Disney Plus as well following their runs on Netflix. That means Sony films from 2022 onwards will hit theaters first, then paid rentals and purchases, then Netflix, and then finally will be available to Disney platforms including Disney Plus. This deal covers platforms under Disney including Hulu, FX Networks, ABC, Disney Channels, and Freeform.

"The deal gives Disney enormous programming potential across its platforms and makes them key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films," the official announcement said. Other big Sony Pictures properties including Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania are also included in this deal.

This agreement has come days after Sony signed a deal with Netflix to receive its films in the Pay 1 Window after their theatrical release. Reportedly, this window occurs only around nine months after a theatrical release. With this deal, Disney is a step closer to its goal of complete Marvel consolidation. However, there still remain movies that aren’t part of Disney so far. But it will surely be interesting to see how long Disney will take to complete the Marvel collection on its list.