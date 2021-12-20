Spider-Man: No Way Home massive box office update: Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the Box Office on fire in India. After creating havoc at the ticket window on day one, the Marvel film wrapped up its opening weekend at a whopping Rs 108.37 crore in India. The film collected Rs 29.23 on its first Sunday after registering an opening of Rs 32.67 crore on a working Thursday. This doesn’t just make it the biggest opening weekend grosser at the domestic Box Office this year, but also makes it the biggest ever film released in India in 2021, beating the likes of Sooryavanshi, Master, and others.Also Read - Pushpa Opening Weekend Box Office: Allu Arjun's Film Trends Big Worldwide, Collects Rs 159 Crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official nett Box Office figures of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Check out the Box Office figures:

Thursday: Rs 32.67 crore

Friday: Rs 20.37 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.23 crore

Spider-Man: No Way Home has beaten the movies from its own franchise at the Box Office in India. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has emerged as the second-biggest Marvel film in the country after Avengers: Endgame. The film has surpassed the gross Box Office collection of all the previous Spidey movies. Check out this Box Office break up of the Spider-Man movies from the past:

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Rs 102 crore

The Amazing Spider-Man: Rs 90 crore

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rs 87.50 crore

Spider-Man: Homecoming: Rs 75.24 crore

Spider-Man: No Way Home is setting new records everyday. While it will be crucial to see how the film fares during the weekdays, its run is expected to be impacted with the release of 83 this week which is one of the most anticipated Hindi movies of the year. It’s directed by Kabir Khan and features Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Spider-Man Box Office!