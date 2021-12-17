Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day collection 1: Spider-Man: No Way Home has created havoc at the Box Office in India. After running ‘sold out’ almost in every circuit in the country, the Marvel biggie has collected a whopping Rs 32-34 crore on its first day at the domestic Box Office. This is huge considering the film ran at 50 per cent capacity in the theatres in Maharashtra. Without this restriction, the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer would have garnered over Rs 40 crore, reports Pinkvilla.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The second Spidey film after the much-hyped Avengers: Endgame has beaten the opening day collections of India's biggest film of 2021 so far – Sooryavanshi that opened at Rs 26 crore and Marvel's Endgame as well which had collected Rs 31 crore on its first day in India with packed theatres and full occupancy. Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to become the biggest film of the year in India as neither Shahid Kapoor's Jersey nor Ranveer Singh's 83 would be able to match the hype and the Box Office figures that the superhero film is looking at.

The report in the entertainment portal mentioned that the film has garnered approximately Rs 8.20 crore from its Hindi version in the country, while over 50 per cent of its earnings have come from the English version. Considering good word of mouth among the audience, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to go past Rs 100 crore at the Box Office in its first weekend itself, challenging the overall collection of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Crossing Rs 200 crore in its full run at the Box Office in India will be a cakewalk if this is the pace that Spider-Man maintains at the ticket window.

