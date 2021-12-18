Spider-Man: No Way Home BO Day 2: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in the key roles, is said to have collected Rs 41.50 crore, making it the highest-grossing Hindi and English film of 2021. In India, the superhero film had the second-highest opening in the history of Hollywood films. After the global success of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which grossed Rs 53 crore on its opening day, ‘No Way Home’ came in second. Following a victorious Thursday with 32.67 crores, the picture had a solid Friday with 21 crores at the box office.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home is Now The Biggest Movie of 2021 in India - Check Detailed Box Office Report

On Friday, the film’s box office roughly earned Rs 20 crore. Though this may appear to be a decline, keep in mind that it follows an outstanding record-breaking opening day. Furthermore, this is still a large amount on its own, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, when theatres are only getting back to normal. On the second day, the superhero Spider-Man continues to spin his web around the audience. Despite a 30-35 percent drop in the box office due to clashes with the South movie Pushpa, the No Way Home performed well in Mumbai, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, according to Boxofficeindia.com. Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter Reaction: Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer is HIT, Fans Start Meme Fest

Taran Adarsh, a film trade analyst, revealed the box office data on Twitter and said the following, “#SpiderMan is TERRIFIC on Day 2… Faces a dip in #South due to a big opponent [#Pushpa], yet the overall numbers are jaw-dropping… Should cross ₹100 cr in its 4-day *extended* weekend… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr. Total: ₹53.04 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹67.17 cr. #India biz (sic).” Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats Avengers: Endgame, Sooryavanshi at Box Office on Day 1 in India - Check Detailed Collection

The first day of sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home was 3.5 times more than for its previous Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released prior to the pandemic. The movie has accomplished something that no other Bollywood or Hollywood picture has been able to accomplish in the preceding year. The collections should continue to rise from here today, as the weekend has begun, and even crossing the 25 crore mark would be a significant achievement.

The movie, directed by Jon Watts, sees Holland reprise his role as the iconic web-slinger after three solo escapades in 2017’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds all make appearances in the film and it’s truly a delight to watch!

