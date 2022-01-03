Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office detailed report: Spider-Man: No Way Home has now gone past Rs 200 crore at Box Office in India. The film has emerged as the third highest Hollywood grosser in India apart from becoming the biggest film of 2021 in the country. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has collected Rs 202.34 crore after its 18 days at the Indian Box Office.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home on Its Way to Proud Rs 200 Crore in India, Check Detailed Box Office Report

While this is an incredible feat to achieve in pandemic times, it also re-establishes the filmmakers’ faith in cinema in the times when theatres are constantly being shut down and new COVID-related restrictions are coming in every day. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War to have gone past Rs 200 crore at the Indian Box Office. It’s also interesting to see that the top three Hollywood grossers belong to Marvels. Check out this table: Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home India Box Office: Rs 200 Crore Seems a Cakewalk For This Marvel Biggie Now

Avengers: Endgame – Rs 367.43 crore

Avengers: Infinity War – Rs 228.50 crore

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Rs 202.34 crore (running)

Check out the Box Office break up of Spider-Man: No Way Home in India so far:

Thursday: Rs 32.67 crore

Friday: Rs 20.37 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.23 crore

Monday: Rs 12.10 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.40 crore

Wednesday: Rs 8.70 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crore

Week 1: Rs 148.07 crore Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Reaches Rs 150 cr at Indian Box Office, Christmas to Add More Moolah

Friday: Rs 6.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 10 crore

Monday: Rs 4.45 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.65 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.40 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.25 crore

Week 2: Rs 189.67 crore

Friday: Rs 3 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.92 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.75 crore

Total: Rs 202.34 crore

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also the biggest Spidey movie of all time in India and its collection only grew bigger with the Christmas and New Year holidays in the past. Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, and 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, also released with a lot of hype but none of these films could deter the smooth run of Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, both the Indian films kept on doing their own good business at the Box Office.

Why do you think Spider-Man: No Way Home is attracting the audience to the theatres even during COVID restrictions? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!