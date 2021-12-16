Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked For Full HD Download: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released on December 16 and on day 1 of its release, the film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, gets leaked. Yes, that’s right! Here is a sad news for the makers as Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the latest victim of piracy. Spider-Man: No Way Home has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office in India. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Also Read - Bob Biswas Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been getting positive response from the fans and critics. It is being touted to be an exciting and emotional watch by netizens. From the film’s performances including Tom Holland and Zendaya to the action sequences, the latest Spider-Man series has managed to impress on all counts. The Box Office Collection through advance booking has shattered major records. Spider-Man: No Way Home released in India a day prior to the US release dates. Also Read - ‘You Are In Line For Tickets’! Marvel Fans Struggle To Secure Tickets For Spiderman No Way Home | Check Memes

However, this is not the first time that a show has been leaked just hours after its release. Earlier, Money Heist season 5 volume 2 leaked online and films such as Aarya 2, Tadap, Bob Biswas, Money Heist 5, Kurup, Annaatthe, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bhuj, Shershaah, The Family Man 2, also became the target of piracy sites. Also Read - Tadap Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)