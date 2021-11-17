Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: The makers of the much talked about film Spider-Man: No Way Home have dropped a new trailer featuring all the villains from its universe. The trailer starts from where the previous instalment Spider-Man: Far From Home had ended as his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019 film. Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous Spider-Man franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s Spider-Man.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Man Flying in New York’s Times Square, People Are Reminded of Green Goblin | Watch

Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from Spider-Man 2, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from ‘Spider-Man 3′, Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, reports variety.com. The presence of so many bad guys from previous franchises of Spider-Man has led expectations that the actors who previously played the character such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up as well. Also Read - Spider Man Fans Can Now Watch Their Superhero On Disney+ For The First Time - Check Details Here

However, the trailer confirmed that Doc Ock does not consider Holland to be Peter Parker, Maguire and Garfield were nowhere to be seen. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Also Read - Indonesian Man Dresses Up as Spider-Man To Clean Up Plastic Waste, Urges Others to Do the Same

Watch the trailer here:



Netizens are going gaga over the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer and can’t wait for the film to release.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing Spiderman: No Way Home in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 17.