Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon marries Veronica Leahov in France, shares dreamy first pics: ‘Got the forever…’

Jacob Batalon and Veronica Leahov celebrated their marriage with a beautiful three-day wedding in France's Provence, surrounded by family, close friends and some of his Spider-Man co-stars.

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Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon marries Veronica Leahov (PC: Instagram)

Spider-Man fans and Jacob Batalon has a new reason to celebrate. The actor – Jacob Batalon, best known for playing Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man films, has tied the knot with interior designer Veronica Leahov in a romantic celebration in the south of France. While the new couple had already made their marriage official privately, they recently brought their closest friends and family together for a much bigger celebration. And from the stunning location to the elegant outfits, the first pictures from the wedding look straight out of a fairytale.

Jacob Batalon and Veronica Leahov’s dreamy France wedding

Jacob Batalon and Veronica Leahov celebrated their marriage over three days from August 25 to 27, 2026, at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, Provence, France. The intimate celebration brought together 56 guests, including members of Batalon’s Spider-Man family.

The couple exchanged handwritten vows during an outdoor ceremony on August 26, 2026. The couple began dating in 2019 before getting engaged in New York in March 2025. The couple hosted a welcome dinner, the wedding ceremony, and a farewell brunch with their guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

The picturesque setting of Provence added to the romantic mood, with the historic château providing the backdrop for the celebrations. The wedding also featured live musicians, a magician, a live painter, and fireworks.

Veronica Leahov and Jacob Batalon’s wedding looks

Veronica Leahov looked stunning in a strapless corset wedding gown by Galia Lahav. She later changed into a long-sleeved lace dress, also by the designer, for another part of the celebrations.

Jacob Batalon opted for a classic black tuxedo for the ceremony before changing into a white suit jacket for the reception. The couple also shared their first dance to All That Really Matters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

The first pictures from the celebration capture the newlyweds sharing intimate moments, dancing together and walking hand in hand after exchanging their vows. Their wedding party also included Batalon’s Spider-Man co-stars Remy Hii, Zach Barack, and Tony Revolori as his best men.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were also among the guests, making the celebration even more special for fans of the Marvel franchise. Holland and Batalon have shared the screen across the Spider-Man films, where Batalon plays Peter Parker’s best friend Ned Leeds.

Jacob Batalon and Veronica Leahov’s relationship timeline

Jacob Batalon and Veronica Leahov met through mutual friends in October 2023 and went on their first date a few weeks later. Their relationship grew from there, with the actor proposing in New York City in March 2025.

The couple had already legally married in a private courthouse ceremony before their France celebrations. Their latest wedding gave them the chance to celebrate that milestone with the people closest to them.

For Jacob Batalon, the wedding marks another memorable moment in a busy year. The actor is returning as Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continuing his journey in the hugely popular superhero franchise.